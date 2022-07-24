Late ferry proposed by Martha’s Vineyard businesses

A petition drive launched by Edgartown restaurant owner Christian Thornton is calling for the Steamship Authority to add a late-night Steamship Authority ferry during the busy tourist season so the Island can attract off-Island hospitality workers.

As of Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the petition was launched, it already had more than 100 signatures.

“Everywhere on Martha’s Vineyard, proprietors of hotels and restaurants will tell you that the housing shortage on-Island is forcing a never-ending escalation of cost and effort to house their staff,” Thornton, who owns the upscale Atria restaurant in Edgartown, wrote.

While in a subsequent comment, Thornton appears to believe the petition will automatically launch a need for a public hearing. That’s not the case, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll responding to a question about whether a hearing on the issue would be automatic. In a text message to The Times, he wrote: “It needs to be within 30 days of us advertising the schedules, it has to be residents of a port community, it has to be delivered to us, etc.”

According to the petition, the lack of affordable rentals on the Island due to the short-term rental market has forced restaurant and hotel owners to purchase housing for their staff.

In the past two years with the housing market on the Island surging, the median home price has gone from $800,000 to $1.2 million. That has spurred a renewed push for more affordable and workforce housing on the Island, which resulted in a Housing Bank winning in a landslide at town meetings and in town elections. The Housing Bank still requires legislative approval, which remains a wild card.

“If the Steamship Authority were to offer a vessel to Woods Hole from the Island each evening after 11:30 pm, these businesses would have the opportunity to employ both Islanders, and mainlanders who could fill open positions on Island and commute back and forth to Woods Hole like so many commuters across the United States,” the petition states. “The Steamship Authority currently offers an opportunity in their schedule that effectively serves as a thoroughfare for the construction and building trades people who live off Island and commute to MV every day to work.”

The petition cites Martha’s Vineyard Commission research that shows hospitality and tourism workers represent the largest percentage of workers on the Vineyard. “The hospitality industry is currently poorly served by the Steamship schedule which ends at 9:30 pm each night. So, it is clear that the tourism element of the economy could see significant benefit if the Island’s businesses could gainfully have access to a larger pool of potential workers residing on the Cape,” the petition states.

The petition mechanism has been used frequently by Woods Hole residents to question the need for 5:30 am freight boats. Despite their push to have the SSA eliminate those early-morning crossings, the SSA has held firm that they are needed to supply goods to the Island.

“The Steamship has, in its power, the ability to dramatically improve the lives, and lower the cost of living for Islanders everywhere by doing its part to reduce the need to house hospitality industry employees on the Island, which will create lots of potential housing inventory for Vineyard families to remain in their winter homes,” the petition states. “We call for the Steamship Authority to serve the Island that we live on, raise our families, and serve with passion every day. The SSA needs to do its part to support the largest part of the Island economy and add a single passage nightly from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole, MA after 11 pm for hospitality workers from Memorial Day through Labor Day each summer…”