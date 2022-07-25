Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Twenty-one of us played six games, with 2 points for a win and 3 points for a skunk (winning by more than 30). The results were as follows:

First place, SuzAnne Cioffi with an impressive 12/6 +109 card Grand Slam!

Second place, Albion Alley with a 10/5 +56 card

Third place, Patricia Bergeron with a 10/5 +52 card

Fourth place, Ed Montesion with an 8/4 +9 card

Fifth place, Ron Ferreira with an 8/4 -2 card

We only had four skunks, but seven players had 24-point hands — so much fun!

For more information about the club, please call 508-524-1220. If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes, come on by and try your luck. We start at 6 pm sharp every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.