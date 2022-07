Enjoy theater outdoors at the Tisbury Amphitheater as the M.V. Playhouse puts on their production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Directed by MJ Bruder Munafo, choreography by Sandy Stone Benjamin, costumes by Chrysal Parrot, and music by Jesse Wiener. Be sure to look out for the cast of local performers — you won’t want to miss this! Saturday, July 30, at 6 pm. Register at mvplayhouse.org. Email info@mvplayhouse.org or call 508-696-6300 for more information.