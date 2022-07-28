No day at the beach for Trustees plan

Following pushback from various Island entities and residents regarding the proposed management strategies for beaches, put forth in a recently distributed draft plan by The Trustees of Reservations, members of the Edgartown conservation commission and the public attending their Wednesday meeting piled on.

The 49-page draft plan, which in-part hones in on stricter enforcement of over sand vehicle (OSV) access on beaches and consists of new dog restrictions, has been met with contention from residents Island-wide and was lambasted by former Trustees Supt. Chris Kennedy.

After being provided with a thorough presentation by Island director of The Trustees of Reservations Darci Schofield, the commission and members of the public voiced their objections to the strict proposal.

“It’s got some nice pictures in it,” commission chair Edward Vincent said of the lengthy plan. “But there’s a lot of stuff in there that needs to be digested, and there’s a lot of things that I think a lot of the public aren’t going to be happy with.” Vincent said limited bay side access, of which “a great number of Edgartonians,” along with other Islanders and vacationers, “take recreational shellfishing permits and go to those exact spots, limits the recreational use of this property, beyond what it should be.”

Commissioner Robert Avakian agreed.

Vincent read a letter sent to the commission by Edgartown Shellfish Constable Rob Morrison, in regard to bay side OSV access in Katama Bay and Cape Poge. ”Closing the OSV trails at Cape Poge Bay would be a devastating outcome for the 900 plus annual recreational shellfish license holders in Edgartown,” the letter states. “Closing bay side OSV trails would effectively deny access to almost all of the bay scalloping areas or recreational harvest and the majority of the quahog areas in Edgartown.”

Conservation assistant Kara Shemeth, speaking as “a lifelong Norton Point and Wasque attendee,” said, “As a parent of two young kids, and recreational shellfisherman, to be taking away the bay side access would be significantly change the way I’m able to use the beach — and I think other families as well.” The area is a safe, family friendly area after the birds are fledged, she said.

Regarding dogs, Shemeth said the area is particularly unique. “It’s not like other properties,” and should be treated as such, adding that responsible dog owners should be allowed access.

Emphasizing the mission of The Trustees, Schofield noted that the 133-year-old organization is “in a unique position to share a long term perspective,” in ensuring protection of the Island’s prime habitats along the coast. As the largest private coastal land owner in the state, The Trustees are charged with identifying the risks that come with climate change, such as sea level rise, increasing storm sturges, and beach erosion.

With the aim of “advancing our learning and knowledge of the climate change risks of our coastal properties,” last year’s State of the Coast report helped guide the Trustees in their mission to protect the Vineyard’s coast, Schofield explained.

Schofield said that in the last century, the Island has experienced a foot of overall sea level rise, and at “an accelerated pace,” projections point to another foot of sea level rise by 2030, and an additional .8 feet by 2050. These estimates, gathered from data made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and state researchers, do not include impacts from a 50 or 100-year storm.

With the loss of the beach, said Schofield, “there isn’t enough space” to fully comply with the existing guidelines set regarding beach barriers and OSV access and, in turn, added to what has triggered the draft management plan.

Schofield said she fully understands the frustration due to changes mentioned in the plan, and in support of recreational use of and access to the sites, The Trustees are looking to increase parking for continued availability.

Schofield said she “appreciate[s] the value” of comments put forth by the public — which have been plentiful — and is eager to listen to opinions and innovative suggestions on how to balance conservation efforts and public access.

“You indicated that there’s been lots of outreach to the public,” said Kirk Oswald. “You’ve been doing lots of communication with various groups. . . What has been the impression from all of those meetings you’ve been having? What has the feedback been, positive or negative?”

Schofield said she’s received both, adding, “I don’t think it’s any secret that there’s quite a few individuals who have very strong feelings about the plan.” She said that accessibility to the bay side trails and the dog embargo has been met with the most contention, but have gotten a number of supporting messages, such as “keep the plan as it is,” and “stop OSVs.”

Oswald noted Kennedy’s opposition and his recently launched petition “that over 1,000 people have signed that are in support of [his] position and comments.” Schofield said she was unaware of the petition.

Among his many concerns, Oswald highlighted the parking availability, or lack thereof, when accessing the bay waters, deeming it “not adequate,” as one must “lug things across the dunes.” Eliminating access to Cape Poge, Oswald said, is “a huge, huge problem.”

Additionally, he said that from reading the plan in its entirety, he feels that the narrowing of OSV corridors does not even meet the 1994 guidelines cited by Schofield, and that there will be even less room for vehicles to maneuver.

The Trustees will be holding public meetings to discuss the draft management plan on Monday, Aug. 8, 5-6:30 pm at the Chappaquiddick Community Center; Wednesday, Aug. 10, 10 -11:30 am at the Edgartown Public Library; and a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 5-6:30 pm.