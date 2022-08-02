Services Sunday for Lynn M. Searle-Strem

Lynn M. Searle-Strem passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 1, 2022. Lynn was a deeply beloved mother of two children, Sarah and Matthew, and wife of Daniel Strem. Lynn loved the beach, sea glass hunting, spending time with her family, gardening, crossword puzzles, and laughter. Lynn was a strong, extraordinary, passionate, loving and caring woman. She spent her career as a nurse caring for and impacting so many lives, in ways many will never forget. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knows her.

Lynn is survived by her two children, Sarah and Matthew Strem; husband, Daniel Strem; sister Cindy Maciel; brother David Andrews; and brothers in-law John Strem II and Joseph Strem; by her nieces, Tabitha Andrews, Melissa Andrews and daughters, and Jessica Strem; her nephews, Taylor Andrews, David Andrews and son David Jr., John Strem III and family, Justin Strem and family, Brendan Strem and family, and Tyler Strem and family. She was predeceased by her mother, Emily Searle Guisti, father Edwin Searle, and brothers James (“Harpo”) Andrews, and Brad Andrews.

Her graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 7, at 12:30 pm, at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown.