Edgartown: M.V. Atlas of Life

And just like that, it’s August, the month that has the reputation of being the harder of the two summer months here on the Island. Island folks have long held the opinion that August crowds are grumpier and harder to deal with than July crowds, and visitors tend to have a similar view of Islanders. I’ve always held to the idea that those of us who live here are just worn down by the time August rolls around, and those visiting in August have had to wait through the long, hot month of July to get here, making both sides less patient. I don’t know. What I do know is that we have a few magical weeks of summer. We should definitely use them wisely and try to keep our wits about us.

BiodiversityWorks and the Betsy and Jesse Fink Family Foundation are proud to announce the launch of the Martha’s Vineyard Atlas of Life (MVAL) website at

mval.biodiversityworksmv.org. The new online destination provides a centralized resource for the public to deepen its knowledge of the Island’s plants and animals and share their observations. The community science platform is a unique effort to bring together collective natural history knowledge, past and present, to create a living catalog of the Island’s biodiversity, and build an active community working to conserve its rare species, distinctive natural communities, and productive habitats.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Pete Lambos on August 2, Rebecca Tattersall on August 5, Greg Pattison and Tom Sullivan on August 6, and Molly Baldino on August 7. And a very special happy birthday to my delightful and much older sister, Pammy G., on August 5. No specific numbers or years are available at this writing, but it’s a big one, and it isn’t 50 or 70. Ha! Oh, and happy anniversary to Pammy and her husband Phil on August 3 as well. Twenty-five years married. I first met Phil shortly after they started dating, when I was in the hospital in Boston and on morphine. I can neither confirm nor deny that I might have commented on their future. It’s funny in hindsight. It was the medicine talking.

The Amity Island Running Club 5K, Virtual 5K, and Fun Run are this week. The virtual run can be done during the week, but the real deal, the in-person 5K and the fun run, are August 7. The fun run starts at 8:45 am, and the 5K starts at 9. You can sign up here: bit.ly/AmityIsland5k.

And while we’re on the subject, the Camp Jabberwocky 5K and Fun Run are on August 20. The 5K can be completed virtually as well. You can sign up at campjabberwocky.org/5k. I am not a morning runner. I despise it. My preferred time is about 7 pm. And I’m a big fan of virtual races, which accommodate my preferred running schedule. But I do try to show up for Jabberwocky and AIRC races.

Amelia and I ventured up to Native Earth Teach Farm for goat yoga last week. I can’t recommend this enough if you want to have some fun, laugh a lot, and feel the love of some baby goats. It was, for us, more goats than yoga, I think, as it is a little hard to follow the cues when you’ve got baby goats crawling all over you, but it is one of the best things I’ve done all summer. You can find out more about it and sign up by emailing joseykirkland@gmail.com.

The drive-in movies this weekend at the YMCA are “Moana” on Friday and “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” on Saturday. Get more information and buy tickets on their website.

The 39th annual MVCMA Craft and Artisan Fair at the Tabernacle, on August 6 from 9 am until 2 pm, will feature new and returning vendors celebrating the tradition of handmade items. Past features have included wind chimes, lanterns, shell wreaths and art, holiday ornaments, hand-knitted and -crocheted items, jewelry, woodwork, original and historic photography and notecards, screen printing, floral arrangements, origami, home decor, baby onesies and gifts, jams, breads, and more! New this year will be ice-dyed items, Cape & Island stitch markers for knitters, and other treasures. This is a fun event, and Amelia and I have gotten some really beautiful things here. Don't miss this once-a-year showcase of talented Campground cottage families' treasures that make special gifts for anyone on your list (including yourself!).

I think that’s about all I’ve got for now. Have a great week. Be safe and be kind.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.