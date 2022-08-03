1 of 2

Spring weather rolling into summer had some cool nights, but it didn’t stop me from planting a row of dill among the fresh vegetables and fruit.

I planted around six seeds for the dill row to go with the vegetables I planted: onions, snap peas, and pepper plants. It took about four to five weeks for three dill plants to grow, with flowering happening around three weeks. My dad and I made sure the garden was watered every day, either in the morning or the early afternoon.

When it came time to harvest the dill, I hung it up to dry in a window where the sun shines through. I did this on a Saturday afternoon, and took it down the following day to prepare for the fresh salad I planned to make with the other garden vegetables. To activate the scent of the dill plant, rub the stringy green leaves between your fingers, and it will remind you of pickling juice.

The best thing about a fresh summer salad is the satisfaction of knowing you grew your food and made time and space for it. I used no pesticides or weed killer, and let the weeds grow a bit before pulling them out.

Summer Garden Salad

½ onion, chopped

6 cherry tomatoes, diced

3 Tbsp. basil, chopped

6 snap peas, chopped

2 Tbsp. dill, chopped

8 lettuce leaves

Dressing

½ cup olive oil

3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

2 tsp. apple cider

2 tsp. honey mustard

1 tsp. garlic

¼ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

On a small cutting board, chop the onions, tomatoes, basil, and snap peas. Toss together in a large salad bowl with the lettuce leaves, and sprinkle the dill over the top.

Mix the dressing in a small Mason jar with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, apple cider, honey mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper. Shake the Mason jar, and serve the dressing over the garden salad. Makes an excellent side for any barbecue.