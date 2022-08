Meet the Fleet is returning on Thursday, August 4, from 3 to 7 pm at the Menemsha docks for the first time in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Join the Island’s local fishermen and fleet crew for games, music, competitions, and of course, seafood. There will even be a helicopter rescue drill, and vessel tours that you won’t want to miss. The event is free and open to the public, and supports the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust.