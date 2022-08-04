Detonation of WWII ordnance executed in Edgartown

Edgartown Police responded to a call from South Beach’s Right Fork Wednesday afternoon regarding an unexploded ordnance.

According to the police report, parks department employee Gene Townes told officers that the ordnance was discovered on the beach. “Lifeguards then dug up the ordnance, and transported it to the parking area of the guard shack,” to be later transported by Officer Jake Silva to the police station, the report states.

Confirming the ordnance was from the World War II era, and “possibly live,” Trooper Mike Rockett of the Massachusetts States Police Bomb Squad assisted Edgartown Fire Department with the safe transportation and sucessful detonation of the ordnance at the former landfill on Meshacket Road.

Edgartown Police alerted the public ahead of the explosion with text messages and social media posts.