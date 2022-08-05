Coast Guard on scene of boat accident

1 of 2

Two boats collided off the coast of Aquinnah Friday afternoon, according to a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman.

The Tomahawk, which is a charter fishing vessel out of Menemsha, collided with the Gloria Jean, the spokesman confirmed. A Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter is on the scene and there are surface vessels, as well.

At the West Basin, where the Tomahawk was towed, a gash could be seen in its bow. Buddy Vanderhoop, the vessel owner, told The Times the crash occurred near an area known as Dogfish Bar. He said the bow was up at the time of the accident and he was talking to a client, and thus is unsure what happened and why the other vessel was so close to Dogfish Bar.

His boat was brought to West Basin by Tow Boat US. Vanderhoop told The Times there were no injuries.