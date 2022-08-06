Date set for $26 million vote, if needed

At a rare Friday afternoon meeting, held exclusively in-person, the Tisbury select board reopened the warrant article regarding the Tisbury School’s renovation and addition project that will be taken up by voters at a special town meeting on Sept. 20.

Tisbury residents will be asked to vote for or against the borrowing of an additional $26 million “to supplement” the already approved $55 million, according to the warrant. If it passes, the total tax burden will be $1,027 for a median house valued at $744,200 – assuming the town can secure a relatively low interest rate of 3.5 percent.

Whether the Proposition 2½ debt exclusion goes to a town wide vote remains to be seen. While such borrowing typically requires such a vote, the town has requested an exemption from the state Department of Revenue (DOR) because the additional borrowing has become necessary because of issues — inflation and supply chain — out of the town’s control.

With no decision yet from the DOR, the select board approved setting a date of Oct. 4 for an election should it be needed to approve the $26 million.

On the timeline, Tisbury planning board member Ben Robinson inquired as to when the town will be informed on whether the town is exempt, per the state Department of Revenue, from holding the ballot vote.

“We’re talking about a ballot vote two weeks after the town meeting vote… You’re asking the state to exempt a ballot vote because you don’t want to wait two weeks to allow the taxpayers to have a say?”

“We hoped we would have heard today,” responded acting select board chair Roy Cutrer.

Town Administrator Jay Grande said he’s “discussed potential election days with [the] town clerk,” and came to the conclusion that Oct. 4 “is one of the days that would work.”

“I want to make sure that everyone knows what’s going on,” said Grande. “I was hopeful that we would know something by the end of this week. But I do have every confidence that sometime next week we should have some type of feedback from the [DOR]; however, with the nature of ballot questions and timing, I am just working closely with the town clerk to make sure we don’t miss any critical deadlines.”

Robinson asked why the town would not be willing to withdraw the request to the DOR, reiterating, “and allow the taxpayers to have some say in [a] $26 million override.”

Grande initially deferred to Cutrer, although he responded to Robinson that he “doesn’t mind answering the question,” but said the board has an active motion on the table. “I don’t know if that question is appropriate at this time,” he added.

Grande continued, stating that if the town withdrew the request, it would be subject to questioning on “why [Tisbury] didn’t follow the process [of the DOR].”

Robinson noted that the town has never followed the aforementioned process “for any overrides” before.

“We haven’t had this situation before,” said Grande, adding, “there are many other communities in the same situation…this is the process.”

Cutrer slammed the chairman’s gavel midway through Robinson’s inquiry, shutting down any further discussion. “I think we’re good. I think we can end this discussion and take a vote,” Cutrer said.

After a unanimous vote to approve the updated warrant article amended with the additional $26 million, Cutrer cited articles from unnamed sources regarding other Massachusetts towns that have also exceeded financial projections for school construction projects. “Those are out there, those are articles that can be read,” he said.

The select board moved on to unanimously approve both the single ballot question and the holding of the special election, where the question will be considered, on October 4 “and to opt out of in person, early voting.”

Regarding questions on when the demolition of the gymnasium will commence, Grande deferred to the school committee and building committee to offer “specifics [and] assurance that we have not gone off the deep end.” He said the school committee meeting slated for Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 4 pm will delve into the matter.

Resident Tony Peak asked Cutrer if there will be an “official open meeting address of the fact that you are an employee of the school,” in addition to Cutrer’s wife being a member of the Tisbury School Committee.

Cutrer responded by stating, “ I am an ESP at the Tisbury School. I specialize in math and science. Most of the ESP’s on the sixth floor at the middle school are in their 60’s. We are a valuable part of the school and I am proud to be part of that team. My wife, Jennifer, is a member of the Tisbury School Committee. Is that sufficient?”

Peak asked if Cutrer or the select board had engaged the state Ethics Commission concerning the ties.

Grande said the issue “is something Mr. Cutrer and the clerk can address.”

Peak asked if Tisbury residents will be informed on whether or not it has been addressed, and what the response is, to which Grande replied, “I’m sure you will.”

Resident Jeff Robinson recommended that the town “make sure that nothing goes on as far as tearing the gym down…before everything is finalized,” and asked the select board to forward the suggestion to the school committee. “I just want to make sure that nothing happens there until this is finalized,” he added.

Cutrer said the goal is to “stick to the scope of the construction project,” which was agreed upon by Grande.

“There is an approved scope, and that was approved by town meeting, ” said Grande. “One of the primary objectives was to stay within that scope, consistent with those votes.”

Ben Robinson questioned the board about “the scope” of the approved project and stated that the town meeting vote was to approve the $55 million for the school renovation, but “we have yet to approve the extra $26 million.”

Grande said the town meeting warrant article, which was “limited discussion per the request of the moderator,” consisted of “language and discussion about a renovation and addition,” which implies “the scope” of the project.