COVID cases continue their retreat

There was another significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases reported for the week from Sunday, July 31, to Saturday, Aug. 6, was at 42. That’s down from 58 the previous week.

In the last seven days, there has been one hospitalization and one person remains hospitalized.

For the first time in two months, the Island is at medium risk for spread. Even though the Vineyard was considered medium risk by the Centers for Disease Control, Island health leaders said the local data previously put the Vineyard into the “high risk” category. But that’s over for now.

On Saturday just one case was reported.