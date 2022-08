Margot McQuillin Perry

Anna Perry and Robert Perry of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Margot McQuillin Perry, on July 15, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Margot weighed 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces.

Alex Anthony Martino

Cristina Martino and John Martino of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Alex Anthony Martino, on July 29, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Alex weighed 8 pounds, 9.9 ounces.