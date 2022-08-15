One swimmer dead, another missing near Big Bridge

Developing

An ongoing search is taking place by the U.S. Coast Guard alongside Martha’s Vineyard emergency responders and Massachusetts State Police for a missing swimmer around the waters near Big Bridge, also known as Jaws Bridge, in Edgartown.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter told The Times four people went missing last night while on a swim. Two men, ages 27 and 21, were recovered uninjured. One individual was found dead and another is still missing. According to Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel, the search began around 11:20 pm on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, there were multiple resources on the scene with Massachusetts State Police divers searching near the bridge. Details of what happened are still unclear. An investigation is underway.

“The case is still ongoing,” Noel said.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told The Times the dead swimmer and another swimmer, who is presumed dead, were brothers and summer workers in their twenties. The victim was found around 6:30 am.

According to Searle, coworkers called in the 911 emergency.

Jaws Bridge is a popular tourist attraction on the Island and many people jump off of it during the summer, despite a sign warning people against it.