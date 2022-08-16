Crash causes power outage up-Island

A crash on South Road in Chilmark has caused a major power outage up-Island. There are few details at this time about the crash, except that that 2,336 homes are without power in Chilmark, according to an Eversource outage map.

South Road is also closed to through traffic, according to a Chilmark resident. Police are having drivers turn around in the area of Grey Barn.

Police and fire officials were at the scene and unavailable to provide information on the crash.

The accident happened during the Steamship Authority board’s virtual meeting Tuesday. SSA board representative James Malkin, who lives in Chilmark, was disconnected from the meeting as a result.