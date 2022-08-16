Select board thanks first responders 

After a solemn day on the Vineyard, the Edgartown select board heard briefly from Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer at their Monday meeting regarding the death of a seasonal restaurant worker and his missing, and presumed deceased brother.

Schaeffer said Edgartown Fire Department answered the emergency call around 11 pm Sunday night, and despite the joint towns’ lengthy and extensive rescue efforts, was unable to recover both brothers. “We’re all very saddened by the outcome of it,” he said, calling it “a terrible tragedy.”

“It was a great showing of camaraderie between all of the down-Island departments and all of the different town departments,” Schaeffer said, “We have that as a silver lining.”

Select board chair Margaret Serpa took a moment to thank all the emergency responders for their efforts. “Everyone that was there, and that helped, really needs to be thanked,” she said.

In other business, the select board approved the contract with Robert B. Our, Co. for the rebuilding of the Katama Landing, which will be widened allowing for better access to the area.

Town Administrator James Hagerty told the board that the work is projected to begin mid-October, immediately following the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby.

Additionally, the select board approved a $1,000 donation by Kathy Pagoda for the filet stations at Memorial Wharf.