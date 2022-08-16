SSA to purchase ferries

Developing

For the first time since they christened the MV Woods Hole, the Steamship Authority has purchased ferries.

At a board meeting Tuesday, general manager Robert Davis informed the board that the SSA has an agreement to purchase two vessels and to modify them. The total cost is $32 million to buy them and to retrofit them for ferry use. The two vessels wer used offshore supply vessels for replacements of the Gay Head and the Katama. The Gay Head and the Katama are among ferries that are nearing obsolescence, according to a recent study done by an SSA consultant. .