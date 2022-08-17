Here comes the fried

1 of 4

Some dinner dishes are simple enough to whip up in no time at all, but are delectable and classy enough for a nice date night at home. This tasty chicken recipe, made with a rich and creamy Parmesan sauce and tossed with sundried tomatoes, is so good that whoever you make it for might get right down on their knees and propose. I guess the name “Marry Me Chicken” is an apt designation, but it has multiple meanings. This chicken also marries some of the yummiest ingredients together — garlic, chili flakes, and plenty of Parmesan cheese. It’s a crowd pleaser, and makes for some great leftovers.

Marry Me Chicken

3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, butterflied (sliced into thin cutlets)

6 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream (“double cream” in the U.K.)

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 tsp. chili flakes

¼ tsp. oregano

¼ tsp. thyme

⅓ cup sundried tomatoes chopped

1 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves

One key to making this meal truly delicious is to lightly fry the butterflied chicken breasts until they are golden brown and a glossy glaze develops over each breast. Dredging the chicken thoroughly before with flour, salt (I used Himalayan pink salt), and fresh ground pepper is also a necessary step to create that sticky fried coating.

Add the olive oil to the frying pan, and after browning the chicken (usually around 5 minutes each side), take it out and store under some paper towels or foil on a warm plate. Next, sauté some minced garlic until fragrant, and pour in your chicken stock. Heat the stock while deglazing the bottom of the pan, then lower the heat to a simmer and add heavy cream and Parmesan cheese. At this point, you should have a tantalizing rolling simmer going. After simmering for another couple of minutes, season with plenty of chili flakes, and more moderate amounts of thyme and oregano. Season with salt and pepper to taste, add chopped sundried tomatoes, then put the chicken back into that sauce and simmer for a few more minutes.

You’ll know the dish is done when the sauce is nice and thick, and the contents of the sauce are sticking to the chicken. Garnish with fresh basil leaves, and serve hot over pasta or rice. I normally make it with penne or white rice, but this dish is a fun one to play around with, so try experimenting with different levels of spice, or go off on a different tangent altogether.