Sheriff candidates to debate issues

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard is sponsoring a candidate forum on Tuesday, August 30, at the Oak Bluffs library, starting at 7:30 pm. The forum will provide an in-person opportunity to meet the two candidates for the office of Dukes County sheriff: Erik Blake and incumbent Robert Ogden. These candidates are on the Democratic ballot for the primary election on Sept. 6.

The Dukes County sheriff is the chief law enforcement authority for the entire county. This includes services provided through the county jail, regional lockup operations, regional emergency communication center, civil process department, community outreach, training, and administration.

The forum will also be streamed on MVTV for later viewing. The public is invited to attend and to ask questions of the candidates. Since there is no Republican candidate, the winner of the primary will become the next sheriff of Dukes County.