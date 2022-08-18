‘This can’t continue the way it is’

At their Wednesday afternoon meeting, Dukes County Commissioners addressed the recent tragedy that took place at Big Bridge early Monday morning that resulted in the deaths of two brothers.

“The loss of Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin on Sunday night leaves me speechless,” said commissioner Peter Wharton, “there are simply no words.”

Because the American Legion Memorial Bridge, colloquially ‘Big Bridge’ is not within the county’s jurisdiction, but rather the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, commissioners have their hands somewhat tied when it comes to enforcing restrictions and ensuring future safety.

County manager Martina Thornton said that the county has tried “numerous times [to] encourage [MA DOT] to redesign the bridge to allow for safer use of it, [but] they have not taken us up on that request.”

Thornton said the prior request was put forth by the county, and the towns of Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

“We need to acknowledge what happened,” Wharton said. He relayed a suggestion he received to inform bridge goers of tidal flow charts, noting that depending on the tide, the waters can be particularly dangerous. “I don’t know if there is a sign big enough that we could [put up] to make people more alert and aware of the dangers that happen there,” he said.

Because the Island has a wide array of summer visitors, including non English speakers, Thornton noted that the county did put up infographics at the bridge, warning people of potential dangers. On how to move forward, she said, “unfortunately, we singularly as a county, cannot do the decision making on that alone,” and would require constructive, multi agency collaborations.

It’s not just those who jump off the bridge that could be at risk, said commission chair Christine Todd, but also people standing on the lower rails, dangerously close to the road traffic. “It’s a very unsafe situation there…[and] unfortunately one that we don’t have much influence or control over.”

“I think it behooves us to reach out to MassDOT again, and state our position,” she said, “given the tragic events that just happened,”

Todd also suggested promptly engaging Edgartown and Oak Bluffs in a combined plea,

“to state our dissatisfaction with the lack of response [and] the lack of attention to this by the state … And the fact that we now have two deaths on our hands as a result.”

Commissioner Tristan Israel echoed Wharton’s sentiment. “We are all just heartbroken at what’s happened.” Israel advocated for immediate action to be taken, in the wake of the deaths, before the issue gets glossed over and forgotten.

Israel said, “While this is on [Mas DOT’s] radar screen,” the county ought to invite them to a meeting with Edgartown and Oak Bluffs “to talk about the general safety issues” regarding the bridge and its use. “This can’t continue the way it is,” he said. Regarding MassDOT, Israel said “unfortunately it sometimes takes something like this to get their attention.”

“The state, frankly, should be doing a lot more to ensure safety in the area,” said

commissioner Keith Chatinover, in agreement. Chatinover stated that “not only is jumping off the bridge in a lot of cases, unsafe; the entire area is unsafe” because of the volume of activity so close to the road. “The whole thing needs to be rethought out,” he said, stemming from the lane widths, and the bridge itself.

Chatinover said that the commission should be “operating as a convening space” for the state, and the involved towns in finding solutions.

Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission chair Bob Rosenbaum suggested reaching out to Sen. Julian Cyr and state Rep. Dylan Fernandes “to put pressure on the department of transportation to get it moving.”

Commissioners agreed to expeditiously engage MassDOT and get the ball rolling as soon as possible. “[This is] not something we should take lightly, at all,” Todd said, adding her “condolences to everyone affected by this … I know it’s been a major tragedy to the Island as a whole, my heart goes out to the family.”

Commission wants to meet with Malkin

Commissioners discussed the current and ongoing problems with the Steamship Authority, regarding recent operations and lack of transparency and communication with Martha’s Vineyard representative to the Steamship Authority, Jim Malkin.

“I think a lot is going on, a lot of people are upset,” said Chatinover, “and I think they have the right to be.” Among the scheduling struggles and operational failures, Chatinover mentioned the recent pay increase for SSA general manager Robert Davis, and said “there’s a lot going on there that we should be asking Jim [Malkin] about.”

Todd agreed. “It’s time for our rep to come before us and give us a report on how things are going there [and] what’s happening.”

Todd said although Malkin is slated to attend a DCC meeting in September, it may be time to hold a public hearing involving the Steamship Authority reps, in order for people to be able to air their ferry boat-related concerns.

“The public at large would benefit from having a venue to be able to hear directly from Mr. Malkin,” she said, “and maybe the full board of the Steamship.”

Rosenbaum said the idea of a public hearing is “very appropriate” as Malkin “is supposed to be representing the Island on the [SSA] board … In his initial interview, [Malkin] said he was going to report regularly,” Rosenbaum said, adding “I have not seen anything.”

Rosenbaum also suggested that in the event of a public hearing, it should be “widely advertised” in order for all concerns to be addressed, including, “having [Malkin] explain how they gave Davis a 90 percent approval rating yet even today there was another breakdown of one of the ferries, [causing] havoc. . . the reservation system is a disaster. . . it doesn’t make sense to me.”

West Tisbury resident Doug Ruskin agreed. He said Islanders need to be able to hear reports from their SSA representative, and be able to have questions answered, as he “hears a lot of frustration too.”

Ruskin said before a hearing with the entirety of the SSA board it would be preferable to first communicate with Malkin. “Our representative has an obligation to meet just with the Island folks,” he said.

Commissioner Don Leopold seconded, noting that upon a request to meet with Malkin, it would “be wise for us to be really clear as to what our objectives are with having Jim come present to us, to have our orientation be to first seek to understand and then be understood.”

“We know how frustrated many people are,” Leopold said. He highlighted the fact Malkin is just one of many SSA board members and representatives, and it would be unfair to “put [him] on the carpet when we don’t really fully understand what’s going on strikes me as really inappropriate for us.”

“How do we set up a process which is not for show, but so that we really do work together with Jim to understand what’s going on and to see what positive steps we can take,” Leopold said to commissioners.

Chatinover clarified. “We appointed Jim for a reason,” and that the goal is not to be “talking Jim Malkin to the mat,” but rather seek answers to the many questions Islanders are having regarding Steamship operations, he said. As the appointing body, Chatinover said, “we have the right to ask him those questions.”

Malkin did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

In other business, commissioners gave an update on their ongoing search for a new county treasurer; according to Thornton, only one application has been submitted thus far. The full time position, which touts a $100,000 annual salary plus benefits, has been vacant following the departure of former treasurer Ann Metcalf.

Commissioners discussed how to fill the position, considering that as of now, qualified persons can only be candidates if they hold Island residency. Making the search even more complicated, is that anybody hired would then have to be elected to the position following the end of Metcalf’s contract.

Commissioners briefly mulled over the possibility of changing the position’s requirements to allow non-Islanders to apply, and perhaps changing the role to an appointed position rather than elected.

Commissioners subsequently decided to amend the advertisement for the job, to clarify the specifics.