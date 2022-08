A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Water Street Friday morning, according to Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham. Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Chief Nelson Wirtz said one person was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Further details of the incident are still emerging. At least two Tisbury Police officers were on scene at 10 am, ostensibly interviewing witnesses.

No further details are available at this time.