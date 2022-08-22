Eversource cut power for Saturday repairs

The power outages that affected numerous Vineyard Haven homes on Saturday afternoon and evening turned out to be part of the repair work done by Eversource.

“In order to make repairs to an equipment issue that we discovered at one of our substations, it was necessary to take a controlled outage affecting approximately 1,100 customers in the Vineyard Haven area,” Eversource spokesman Christopher McKinnon said.

The power was cut just after 7:30 pm and the Eversource crew “made the necessary repairs” and restored power to affected customers at 8 pm, according to McKinnon. However, some houses experienced power outages before the reported 7:30 pm electricity cut off, including the busy Stop & Shop supermarket in Vineyard Haven. The Times reached out to McKinnon again but he was not immediately available to comment on the discrepancy.