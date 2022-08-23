‘Race in America’ takes center stage

1 of 5

Anna Deavere Smith, an actress known for her roles on shows like “The West Wing” and “Black-ish” alongside being a playwright and an educator, came to the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs to give a presentation called “Race in America: Accepting Difference, Standing Shoulder to Shoulder.”

The presentation was, as Smith described it, “like a speech with pieces of performance in it,” which The MacArthur Foundation credits as a “new form of theater” that combines “theatrical art, social commentary, journalism, and intimate reverie.” The event was hosted by the Pittsburgh-based August Wilson African American Cultural Center in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association.

The event kicked off with opening remarks by the center’s president, Janis Burley Wilson. “I want to thank all of you and the entire community of Martha’s Vineyard for making us feel so welcome,” she said.

Smith alternated between two styles. One was providing information to the audience. The other was performing monologues or dialogues based on what people said during interviews she conducted or conversations she heard. She told the audience that a part of why she performed what she has heard people say is to “turn its into thous,” referencing “The Letters from Birmingham Jail” by Martin Luther King, Jr.: “segregation … ends up relegating persons to the status of things.” Smith said through difficulty, hope is an important feeling to maintain because it “is active” and can frame how someone thinks. “Hope is not an accomplishment, it’s a project,” she said.

“Black folks have to resurrect hope every day,” Smith said, quoting someone she spoke to a couple of years ago. Smith herself grew up in a segregated Baltimore, Maryland, during the 1950s and 1960s, where hope was a “spiritual antidote.”

A key dialogue Smith impersonated was a conversation between writer James Baldwin and anthropologist Margaret Meade from August of 1970, which was transcribed into a 1971 book titled “A Rap on Race,” that still “has resonance today.” Baldwin said the historical contexts of a people penalize that group’s current generation, pushed down by the political and social constraints developed over the years. Meade disagreed, saying Baldwin has a victimized mindset and that her own upbringing has not led her to perpetuate racial inequities.

“Contemporaneously, your experience and mine will continue to be different. Now, given that fact, can we both nevertheless stand shoulder to shoulder, a continent or an ocean away, working for the same future?” Smith said, portraying Meade with a booming voice.

“I say … standing shoulder to shoulder, I say that is a fact. But, we are both exiles,” Smith replied, portraying Baldwin with a calm and soft-spoken voice.

This conversation showed the divide in understanding the racial discourse in America between those from a group in power and those who are not.

“The fact, I think is still probably the case, when we try to reach across our racial boundaries is this sense that some people can feel at home and some people cannot feel at home,” Smith said.

The interviews Smith personally conducted and the experiences she had influenced her works and the stories she told. Smith’s aunt Esther told her about a time a white woman took her away, offering ice cream, that got her community looking for her. Esther had a lighter complexion as a child, and if she had been taken away for real, she would have grown up into a Black woman who did not know her own heritage. “It’s happened before,” Smith said, relaying what she heard from her aunt.

This interview posed a question in Smith’s head: What about the kids? In particular, children that get shoveled into the so-called “school to prison pipeline” (Smith disliked this phrase because she thought it held misplaced levels of responsibility on teachers rather than the system). Deshaun, a young man in juvenile detention, told Smith about the struggles of being cycled through the prison system but abandoned with no support once out of it. Deshaun’s words inspired a play Smith wrote called, “Notes from the Field.” Additionally, she saw during a visit to Finland a stark comparison between the Scandinavian country’s prison and educational environment compared to the United States.

After Smith’s presentation, there was time for a question and answer session, one facilitated by the foundation’s board chair Tracey Mccants Lewis and another directly with audience members. Audience engagement was an important aspect of Smith’s presentation.

“I always think about what an audience is bringing. I know they’re bringing something. I’m not just giving takeaways,” Smith told The Times.

Those who stepped up to the mic brought their questions with their personal experiences. Mutale Nkonde asked about “breakthroughs” in Smith’s various experiences. An example Smith provided was from a couple of weeks ago, working with Native American teenagers to use performance to explore their own backgrounds.

Erica Gimpel, who is biracial with African American and Slavic ancestry, asked Smith for her insight about using empathetic listening and creating spaces to build bridges across divides. Smith said although this is good and hard work, it must be acknowledged that these spaces may not be for everybody.

Carolyn Streets, a public school teacher, said she had spent six months studying the Finnish education system, and said Finland had been listed by researchers as one of “the worst European [countries] for institutional and structural racism.” Streets asked how such an environment would affect educational pedagogy and how Finnish schools can support students from minority communities alongside how Smith’s time in Finland affected her view of the U.S. school-to-prison pipeline. Smith admitted she did not spend much time in the country, but she pointed out two differences that help Finnish schools compared to American ones. One is there is a higher level of respect toward teachers. The other is a mindset that teaching is continuous research.

Smith told The Times although she had not spent a lot of time on Martha’s Vineyard, she has friends on the Island and has spent time learning about it. From what she saw, Martha’s Vineyard is filled with “a group of people who are interested in ideas.”

“When I come to a place like this, I feel very good I can be presenting material that’s, I hope, entertaining but also gives them something to talk about, to think about,” Smith said, recognizing that what she presents “is not news” to many audience members. “Many of them, like me, whether white or Black, grew up in American traditions of racial divide and stress, and also in situations where there is not equality. Many of them have worked very hard to try to make that better.”

According to the center’s communications director Cydney Nunn, this is the second year her organization hosted presentations and shows on Martha’s Vineyard. She said she hopes the center can continue to be a presence on the Island.

“It’s important for the center to be on the Island because this is such a historically Black space and as we are leading presenters of Black art and culture in Pittsburgh and in our region, we’re making our stamp in a more national and international way,” Nunn said. “So, before going to major cities like Chicago or LA or Atlanta, we wanted to go to a town that has so much rich history.”