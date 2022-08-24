Sharks are fundraising for baseball field

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks have started a GoFundMe campaign with a $50,000 fundraising goal for repairs and improvements to the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School baseball field and stadium.

“Among the early tasks on our punch list — all the play coupled with one of the driest summers on record leaves us in need of replacing the infield grass. To be ready for next spring’s Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School baseball season, we must complete this project by early October,” Russell Curran, the Sharks’ general manager, wrote in the campaign. This project is expected to exceed $50,000.

Other projects Curran listed included repairing and replacing some of the bleachers, repairs to the grandstand, and an additional concession stand.

“As we dig our feet in more, the list will no doubt grow,” Curran wrote. “We welcome your input!”

Earlier this month, the Sharks claimed their first New England College Baseball League title against the Vermont Mountaineers. Curran wrote how thankful the team was to everyone from the organization and community who were involved in their success. Curran was also excited about the 2022 holdovers that will be around in 2023, including returning members from the 2022 roster and the scholarship program that started this year.

“Looking ahead to 2023, we remain steadfastly committed to our goal of promoting the game of baseball while providing safe and affordable family entertainment for the entire community,” Curran wrote. “Our players will be out in the community as soon as they hit the ground early next June, and we are always on the lookout for new ways to serve the community. On behalf of the entire organization, we thank you for your continued support — the Sharks wouldn’t be the Sharks [without] you!”