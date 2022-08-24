Taking matters into his own clippers

1 of 2

To the Editor:

Raise your hand if you were heading up-Island on State Road last Wednesday and noticed the intersection of High Point Lane (hint: it’s between Shirley’s and NAPA). Of course, you didn’t! An overgrown tree had been blocking that street sign all summer long.

But thanks to yours truly, people will no longer need to U-turn at Alley’s once it dawns on them that they missed the turnoff to the Tisbury dump, or the Park and Ride.

It’s also how you get to the health department in the Town Annex. Grab a free home COVID test and a couple of N95 masks while you’re there.

A bit further along is the Department of Public Works, whose trucks passed by that hidden sign at least twice each and every weekday for months without batting a headlight. That’s where you can buy a new dump permit at the bargain 2022 price of an extra 75 percent. Be thankful they don’t have a tip jar.

(Please take a moment to ask if a humble taxpayer might get in hot water for theft of service, or for pruning without a license. You can donate to my defense fund via PayPallas. It’s non-tax-deductible.)

Go further still and you’ll end up at Baynes Electric, M.V. Autoworks, Medeiros Appliance. But STOP — turn around and go back out the way you came in. On the right, take note of the new auto repair shop, and the new lumberyard.

If you’re lucky, on the other side of the road, the geese will be out and about. They live down a dirt road in a kind of junkyard/excavation pit/truck depot. Occasionally they waddle over to preen on the manicured grounds of Cape Cod 5 Bank — in much the same way as a do-gooder might snip a few branches, snap a few photos, and try to spin a cohesive tale.

If, after all this, you still miss the turn and find yourself, say, at Grey Barn in Chilmark, try their liverwurst. It’s to die for.

Tom Pallas

Vineyard Haven