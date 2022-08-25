Boards of health to end COVID reporting

The Island boards of health will end their reporting of COVID-19 cases on Martha’s Vineyard next week.

“After two and a half years of reporting case numbers, September 2 will be the last day that I issue the daily update on behalf of the boards of health,” Tisbury health agent Maura Valley said in an email on Wednesday. “With the majority of people using [over the counter] tests it is difficult to know and report the true positive case count for the Island.”

The boards will continue monitoring COVID case counts and trends and will “send out notifications and public health guidance if we enter the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) high-risk category again, or if our data suggests public notification is advisable,” Valley wrote.

According to the daily update released on Wednesday, August 24, Martha’s Vineyard is now at medium risk for COVID. There have been a total of 44 positive COVID cases and one hospitalization reported between August 18 and August 24. There are currently two people hospitalized at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for COVID.

Between Sunday, August 14, to Saturday, August 20, there were 29 positive cases reported.

Those who want to check Dukes County’s COVID risk level on their own can do so on the CDC website, which is updated each Thursday evening.