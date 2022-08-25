SSA announces Beach Road Weekend adjustments

The much anticipated Beach Road Weekend will be starting up on Friday, and the Steamship Authority (SSA) Thursday announced adjustments to its ferry schedules that will “accommodate increased pedestrian traffic” from the music festival.

From Friday, August 26, to Sunday, August 28, “the last departure from Oak Bluffs will be delayed 15 minutes, to 8:45 pm.” On those same days, “the 8:45 pm departure of the M/V Governor from Vineyard Haven will also be delayed 15 minutes.”

“Please plan accordingly if you are traveling with us those evenings,” the announcement read.