Beach Road Weekend is here

After screening “Jaws” at Veterans Park Thursday night, the crowd lined up with camp chairs, sunscreen, water bottles, and sunglasses Friday morning ready for the music to begin. Opening day of Beach Road weekend got off to a stellar start with the National Reserve, Clem Snide, Aoife O’Donovan, Bully, Shovels & Rope, and Khruangbin, with Lord Huron and the Avett Brothers to follow.

The beats got cooking in the mid-afternoon with the cool tunes of Mt. Joy. Festival goers had a bevy of food and drink options to choose from like gyros, potstickers, cheeseburgers, doughnuts, hot dogs, smoothies, IPAs and more.

Friday’s crowd forecast a busy weekend. Joe Chambers, of CK Communications Group, said Friday’s opening turnout counted more people than the festival’s first summer opener.

“It’s rolling,” he said.