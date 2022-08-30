COVID cases go up slightly

In the last full week of reporting cases of COVID-19, the number of positive test results reached 55 from Sunday, Aug. 21, to Saturday, Aug. 27. That’s up from 29 the previous week.

The Island remains at low risk for community spread, according to the report issued by the Island boards of health. There was one hospitalization over the seven-day period and no one remains hospitalized.

This comes as the Island boards of health have announced that they will end the practice of issuing weekly reports as of Friday, Sept. 2.

“After two and a half years of reporting case numbers, September 2 will be the last day that I issue the daily update on behalf of the boards of health,” Tisbury health agent Maura Valley said in an email last Wednesday, Aug. 24. “With the majority of people using [over the counter] tests it is difficult to know and report the true positive case count for the Island.”

The boards will continue monitoring COVID case counts and trends and will “send out notifications and public health guidance if we enter the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) high-risk category again, or if our data suggests public notification is advisable,” Valley wrote.

Between Sunday, August 14, to Saturday, August 20, there were 29 positive cases reported.

Those who want to check Dukes County’s COVID risk level on their own can do so on the CDC website, which is updated each Thursday evening.