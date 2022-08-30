Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Twenty-one of us played 6 games with 2 points for a win and 3 points for a skunk (winning by more than 30).

The results were as follows:

1st place – Mike Smith with a 10/4 +36 card

2nd place -Albion Alley with a 9/4 +45 card

3rd place – Ed Montesion with a 9/4 card

4th place – Suzanne Cioffi with an 8/4 +56 card

We 8 skunks and three players had 24 point hands — so much fun!

If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes, come on by and try your luck. We start at 6pm SHARP every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

For more information about the club, call 508-524-1220 or call Tricia Bergeron at 608-274-5527.