Real Estate Transactions: August 22 – 26, 2022

Edgartown

August 23, Robert S. Daniels, Lynne Chapman Daniels, and Mark Sherman Daniels, trustees of Daniels Realty Trust, sold 5 Lois Lane to Fred Mascolo for $679,250.

August 23, Richard S. Dubin and Lee M. Dubin sold 20 Oakdale Drive to James W. Clabby III and Mary K. Clabby for $1,322,500.

August 23, Kruppers LLC sold 10 Puwal Lane to Erwin A. Thompson to $5,600,000.

August 25, Barry Leighton sold 0 Harborside Inn Unit 502 Week 31 to Eric A. Weber for $25,000.

August 25, Barry Leighton sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 503 Week 43 to Eric A. Weber for $10,000.

August 25, Eleanor C. Warner, formerly known as Ahni C. Warner, also known as Eleanor W. Beauchamp, sold 5 Lenssen Way and 63 Eel Pond Lane to Emily Weedon Monteiro and Joseph Louis Monteiro for $400,000.

August 26, Priscilla S. Bettencourt sold 23 Majors Cove Lane to Deborah L. Hawkins and John Russell Hawkins for $2,125,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 22, Bambu Fund LLC and Leslie Danielle Gaines, also known as Leslie D. Wilson, sold 44 Eastville Ave. to Bing Bing Boom LLC for $680,000.

August 26, Eleanor Santosuosso, trustee of Murphy Family Trust of 2016, sold 0 Island Country Club Condo Unit 16 and 27 Island Inn Road to Karen I. Materese for $100,000.

West Tisbury

August 26, Peter M. Nicholson sold 23 South Indian Hill Road to Adrian R. Higgins and Megan M. Higgins for $550,000.