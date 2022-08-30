Steamship counterweights topple in Vineyard Haven

1 of 5

An accident at the Steamship Authority Vineyard Haven terminal sent a set of transfer bridge counterweights into the water Tuesday morning.

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times a truck hit some portion of the bridge while the ferry Governor was at the slip and the damage broke a cable, sending the counterweights into Vineyard Haven Harbor. Driscoll said no injuries were reported.

The damage occurred just before 11am on Tuesday and the transfer bridge was repaired and put back into operation by 8 pm, according to Driscoll. Tuesday at about 5 pm a large crane was at work with a commercial diver and landside SSA staff to recover the lost set of counterweights. The counterweights were eventually hoisted to land with makeshift rigging. A more substantial coupling was then fastened atop the counterweights and they were hoisted alongside the transfer bridge where an SSA employee aloft on the transom of the bridge reconnected the counterweights with bridge cabling. The crane transferred the counterweight load to the bridge just after 6 pm.

The incident wasn’t the first time counterweights have fallen from a transfer bridge in Vineyard Haven. In May, 2020 a set of counter weights fell from Slip 2 at the terminal. The incident temporarily pinned the ferry Martha’s Vineyard to the transfer bridge. SSA director of marine operations, Mark Amundsen, said the incident happened due to the failure of a “pillow block bearing.” The SSA vigorously refused efforts by The Times to obtain footage of that incident under Massachusetts Public Records Law, claiming such footage was exempt from disclosure under federal law. The Times disagreed. The Times has requested footage of this recent counterweights incident.