Transfer bridge cable snaps in Vineyard Haven

Updated, Saturday, 10:17 am

Cables on a transfer bridge on Slip 2 at the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven terminal snapped Saturday morning. The MV Martha’s Vineyard was at the bridge at the time of the incident and became stuck there.

Vehicles and passengers waiting to board the ferry were delayed until the MV Katama, which was docked in reserve at Slip 1, could be brought into service. A repair crew is en route to the bridge.

The SSA is already running a reduced schedule and with the Martha’s Vineyard unable to unload, it’s causing a backup. The freight ferry MV Katama, which was being held in reserve in Slip 1, is warming up its engines to fill in for the Martha’s Vineyard.

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll issued the following statement: “This morning, a transfer bridge cable failed at approximately 7:45 am while the MV Martha’s Vineyard was docked in the southernmost slip in Vineyard Haven. No injuries were reported, but the transfer bridge is currently not operational and the vessel will be unable to leave the slip until the transfer bridge is secured. The crew from the M/V Martha’s Vineyard will run the M/V Katama in the interim and should leave Vineyard Haven by 9:30 am. Once the transfer bridge is secured, the MV Martha’s Vineyard will resume service. An extra crew is being assembled to run service with the MV Katama to help alleviate traffic backlogs as a result of this incident. Customers should expect delays this morning as a result. We thank customers for their patience.”

In an email to The Times, Driscoll could not immediately relay how much the counterweights supported by the cables weighed. He did say those weights are no longer on the transfer bridge.

“They are in the water and will have to be retrieved by divers,” he wrote.

This is a developing story.