Steamship Authority selects new Vineyard Haven terminal manager

Richard Clark, Steamship Authority terminal manager in Vineyard Haven, will retire shortly. “Leigh Cormie, who is the terminal agent, is going to be promoted to that position,” SSA general manager Robert Davis said Tuesday. “He’s accepted that position.”

Outgoing Steamship Authority chairman Marc Hanover said the position was advertised, and then “two rounds of interviews” took place.

Neither Clark nor Cormie could be reached for comment. Davis said he expects the SSA to issue a statement later in the week.