Booze minus food goes to the polls

Tisbury voters will have the opportunity to decide whether alcohol can be served in town without the accompaniment of food. Following a 2020 town meeting approval of the subject and subsequent approval by the state legislature, Tisbury voters will see the question on the Nov. 8 election ballot. Friday morning Tisbury’s select board unanimously approved placing the question on the ballot through the following language:

“Shall the board of selectmen of the town of Tisbury be authorized to convert licenses for the sale of all alcoholic beverages or wines and malt beverages to be drunk on the premises under section 12 of chapter 138 of the General Laws, originally granted or authorized pursuant to section 1 of chapter 187 of the acts of 2009 or chapter 360 of the acts of 2016, to licenses for the sale of all alcoholic beverages or wines and malt beverages to be drunk on the premises to restaurants, including restaurants within inns and hotels, without the requirement that such beverages be consumed with meals only, but subject to the requirement that the restaurant have a seating capacity of not less than 30 persons, and subject to the conditions that sales of alcoholic beverages not exceed 35 percent of the gross sales of the restaurant and that such sales shall not be permitted later than 11 pm except within the discretion of the board of selectmen on a special occasion?”

Some criticism of the concept arose at the select board meeting.

Joanne Connolly said she’d been in town for 50 years and one of the “main things” that drew her family to Tisbury was “it was a dry town.”

When the food requirement is subtracted “in essence that makes liquor more readily available,” she said.

Connolly said she wanted to keep Tisbury a safe place to walk.

The board conducted no other business beyond the ballot question.