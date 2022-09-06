Businesses take a breath

As the peak summer season comes to a close and the post-Labor Day shoulder season begins on Martha’s Vineyard, residents and business owners are breathing a collective sigh of relief after making it through a particularly busy summer.

With COVID-19 seemingly less pervasive, the aftermath of three consecutive pandemic summers on the Island have resulted, for many, in an uptick in business and a welcome increased revenue stream.

Despite an acute housing crisis, staffing shortages, an overall decrease in employees on visas, and increased gas prices, Vineyard businesses showed resilience.

One of the biggest reasons for this summer’s success? Many business owners and employees touched on the same idea: People feel the urge to leave the worst parts of the pandemic — isolation and fear — behind them.

Steve Ansara, general manager of Nancy’s restaurant in Oak Bluffs, told The Times that despite a slightly slower July compared to the same month last year, August business came in strong. Ansara said that last July, business boomed, surpassing initial expectations. He theorized that following a still very serious pandemic concern, the short lived mask-free start of the summer had pent up patrons seeking normalcy, driving an increase in business. Last August, he said, the return of mask policies post-Illumination Night and subsequent tropical storm/hurricane predictions may have impacted the number of customers. But overall, “we lucked out,” said Ansara, “it was a pretty good summer.”

He said partly due to an active effort over the winter to sponsor J1 students to work at the restaurant, management didn’t have to struggle to adjust shifts or cut hours.

Similarly, Kelly Hill, manager of the Oak Bluffs staple Tony’s Market, told The Times that this summer has been quite successful. The market, open year round is a go-to spot for Islanders and visitors alike, and benefited from daily crowds. “We had a really good summer,” Hill said. On the numbers, she said, “the usual — plus a little bit more.”

Saleswise, Hill said this summer Tony’s exceeded pre-pandemic profits.

Tilton Tents and Party Rentals, which provides essentially everything needed for an event on the Island, reported a thriving summer after the event business endured a lengthy ebb.

“2020 was a big hit for everybody,” Sandra Lippens, owner of Tilton Rentals, told The Times. But clients’ canceled plans from 2020 spilled into the next year, wildy increasing 2021’s workload — and revenue — yet still not outdoing this current season.

“After two years of COVID,” Lippens said she’s noticed a trend: “People have said ‘the hell with it.. . . Off with the masks’.” Lippens relayed common sentiments among her friends and clients, “We’re going to start living [and] breathing, and moving about,” she said. While still acknowledging the need to proceed with caution — Lippens said she only recently removed the ‘mask required’ sign off the business’ entrance. She said there has been a noticeable “aura of freedom;” wedding planners and event organizers have “broken out, so to speak.”

Lippens said postponed celebrations have led to a feeling of “let’s move along with the wedding,” or “let’s have a party.” These societal motivations to continue celebrating life events have been more than beneficial to Tilton Rentals. Lippens said her business had, and continues to have an “excellent” season. “I’ve been very lucky,” she added, attributing much of the success to her crew and their hard work.

Blair Hill, owner of Blair’s Barber Shop in Tisbury, said this year particularly has been “excellent.” Revenue wise, Hill said this summer went “perfectly how I’d want it to go.” Besides already being a mainstay for many Islanders, Hill attributes the particularly successful season to the shop’s ideal location and swelling influx of summer visitors.

Phil Hughes. owner of the Edgartown bike rental shop Wheel Happy, relayed that it’s been a good season for the business. “It was a busy summer,” Hughes told The Times, noting an increase in patronage, with vacationers looking to get some fresh air. Revenue wise, Hughes said the bike shop didn’t necessarily see a significant uptick, but an uptick nonetheless. It was “enough that it was a good summer,” he said.

Michael Creato, pilot of Katama Airfield biplanes, attributes this year’s success to increased visitors — and of course, the accommodating weather patterns.

In 2020, Creato said the airfield offered limited rides, and did what they could. Having “survived” the worst of it, Creato said they’re “lucky to have made it through,” the lull. Similarly, there were ample people who needed some kind of outlet, he said. “Even if they were worried about close contact with others, they still came for an airplane ride.” In a call with The Times, Creato said the increase was due to people’s urge to finally “do something liberating.”