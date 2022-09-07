Chilmark: Library of Things

Oh September, so soon. School is back in session, and I hope all the new kids joining the Chilmark School community are having a great first week, as well as those Chilmark school-age kids who’ve moved on to middle and high school. It’s getting dark at 8 pm, and there’s a nip in the evening air. Canning and freezing for winter are in full swing. I know it’s early, but I’m looking forward to the Outermost Inn opening for lunch from late October through mid-December.

Caroline Drogin is not only our library’s youth services librarian and the assistant director, she can now lay claim to creating our library’s newest collection, the Library of Things. If you signed up for the monthly newsletter, then you know; for everyone else it’s “a collection of games, tools, consumer electronics, and more that you can check out with your library card for two weeks.” Some of the things they lend include: a croquet set (I checked it out for weekend visitors), a Spikeball set, a bike repair kit, a birding kit, a handheld camcorder, a garment seamer, a stargazing kit, and so much more. If you haven’t been in the library in a while, there’s truly something for everyone. If you have a Chilmark library card and like comics, though geared towards kids (strangely, I’m always happy to see Astro Boy), anyway, you can register free to enjoy a new digital database, ComicsPlus: no holds, no waitlists, no borrowing limits. Enjoy comics and graphic novels! Sign up at bit.ly/ComicsPlusPass. Also be sure to see Ed Schulman’s paintings up through Sept. 29. If you want all the library news, subscribe at chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library/about/pages/newsletter. Note new hours: closed Sunday and Monday; Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 am to 5:30 pm, Wednesday 10:30 am to 6 pm, Friday 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm.

The final Sunday Flanders Field Softball report will be in next week’s column, due to the holiday.

Allen Farm is open most days, 11 am to 5 pm. Grey Barn’s farmstand is open daily 8 am to 1:30 pm, and closed Tuesdays. The Chilmark General Store is open daily 8 am to 6 pm through Sunday, Sept. 18. Farmstands at Beetlebung Farm, Mermaid Farm, and North Tabor Farm continue with their regular hours.Larsen’s and Menemsha Fish Markets continue their regular hours. The Galley is open daily from 11 am to 3 pm.

Enjoy Brian Abbott’s outdoor Steel Sculpture and Adrian Smith’s Stone Carving at Kara Taylor Gallery, Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, 24 South Road.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily, 9 am to 5 pm; their Pottery Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. Learn more at islandfolkpottery.com.

The Beach Plum Inn dining runs through Sunday, Sept. 25; open for breakfast from 8 to 10 am Thursday to Sunday, and reservation only prix-fixe dinner, Friday: Burger Night, Saturday: Taco Night, and Sunday: Caribbean Night, 5 to 9 pm. Use tableagent.com or call 508-645-9454. The Chilmark Tavern is open Thursday through Monday from 5 pm; learn more at chilmarktavern.com.

In-person MV BLM vigils at the Chilmark library lawn are on Sundays at 10:3 0am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MV BLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/blmchil.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.