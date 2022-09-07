Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met with 20 members on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We played our usual six games against six different opponents, and here are the results:

First place, Collin Evanson with a Grand Slam Perfect card 12/6 +96

Second place, Roy Scheffer with a 12/5 +86 card

Third place, Louis Larsen with a 10/5 +54 card

Fourth place, Ed Montesion with a 9/4 +46 card

Fifth place, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 -18

There were three 24 hands, and a total of five skunks (losing a game by more than 30 points).

If you like cribbage and want to try your hand at it, please come and join us at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We start play at 6 pm sharp. Registration opens at 5:45 pm. We have food to share also.