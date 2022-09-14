Cribbage Club results

By
Mary Alice Russell
-
0

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

Twenty of us played six games, with two points for a win, and three points for a skunk (winning by more than 30). The results were as follows:

First place, Louis Larsen with a 12/5 +113 card
Second place, Collin Evanson with a 12/5 +112 card
Third place, George Giosmos with a 10/5 +45 card
Fourth place, Tony Rezendes with a 9/4 +24 card
Fifth place, Ed Montesion with an 8/4 +58 card

We had 10 skunks, and a record eight players had 24-point hands — so much fun!

For more information about the club, please call 508-524-1220, or Tricia Bergeron at 608-274-5527.

If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes, come on by and try your luck. We start at 6pm sharp every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

 

