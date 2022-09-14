Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.

Twenty of us played six games, with two points for a win, and three points for a skunk (winning by more than 30). The results were as follows:

First place, Louis Larsen with a 12/5 +113 card

Second place, Collin Evanson with a 12/5 +112 card

Third place, George Giosmos with a 10/5 +45 card

Fourth place, Tony Rezendes with a 9/4 +24 card

Fifth place, Ed Montesion with an 8/4 +58 card

We had 10 skunks, and a record eight players had 24-point hands — so much fun!

For more information about the club, please call 508-524-1220, or Tricia Bergeron at 608-274-5527.

If you can play a game of cribbage in 20 minutes, come on by and try your luck. We start at 6pm sharp every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown.