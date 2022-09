The Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club brings the Island community another fun and enriching activity as part of their monthly meeting. Head to the Wakeman Center in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1 pm and join Teri Culletto of Vineyard Baker for a class on designing beautiful and delicious homemade bread using flowers. For details, visit marthasvineyardgardenclub.org, email donna.arold@gmail.com, or call 609-273-4675.