Howes House focus study looks for volunteers

The Howes House building committee is looking for volunteers to “participate in a focus group meeting to share their thoughts about what the building’s space needs might — or should — be in the years to come,” according to an announcement on the Chilmark town website. Howes House is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging.

The idea to use a focus group came up during an August committee meeting, and West Tisbury residents voiced their thoughts about Howes House’s future during a select board meeting in September.

The focus group meetings will be held from Oct. 3 to 8 “with a variety of morning and late afternoon joint sessions,” according to the announcement. Interested individuals should send an email to hhfocusgroup2022@gmail.com.