MVRHS cross-country runs on home turf

The runners of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s (MVRHS) cross-country team competed during the Martha’s Vineyard Invitational meet on Saturday, Sept. 10, through the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest.

“We had a good day,” MVRHS cross-country Head Coach Joe Schroeder said. “We had a great turnout for the invite. There were 20 schools there, and about 575 runners.”

Results posted on MilSplit Massachusetts display that among the Vineyard racers who ran during the meet, MVRHS junior Alexa Schroeder made the strongest showing by finishing the varsity girls race in first, with a time of 19:19.2. The coach said this beats her personal record, which was around 20:02. Among fellow Vineyard varsity girls runners, sophomore Adrienne Christy came in 12th with a time of 20:46.4, and senior Eloise Christy came in 71st with a time of 24:52.9.

MVRHS senior Daniel Serpa made the best varsity boys showing, coming in third in the varsity boys race with a time of 16:52.2. Among fellow Vineyard varsity boys runners, senior Daniel da Silva came in seventh with a time of 17:12.9, sophomore Broden Vincent came in 58th with a time of 20:01.3, and senior Linus Munn came in 67th with a time of 20:42.9.

Two MVRHS students ran in the freshmen boys 3K. Sampson Mallory came in 20th with a time of 13:00.7, and Jack Gallagher came in 31st with a time of 13:39.6.

MVRHS junior Caleb Guerrero was the sole Vineyard runner in the junior varsity boys race, coming in 58th with a time of 24:10.6.

“Everybody ran in pretty tough conditions,” Coach Schroeder said, mentioning how hot and dry the race day was. “Our kids ran well, and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”