Poet’s Corner

Vineyard Herreshoff Cup

By Don McLagan

We come to compete for the Cup

From Chappy to the trail of Moshup.

Menemsha, V-Haven, and E-town

Contend in the Pond and the Sound.

We duel it out in H12s

For a trophy that shines on the shelf

So the winner can boast to their peers

(While knowing it’s just for a year.)

Our fleet is a century old

A classic design to behold

With a wooden club jib and wood gaff

That is run up a sitka spruce mast.

There’s a lot to be said for our boat:

In the slop and chop, it still floats,

And two sailors can crew it with ease

By loosing the sail in a breeze.

Our regatta is more than just sailing,

Who’s winning and who is left trailing.

It’s the comradeship we celebrate

In the little boat we all call great.

Don McLagan is an entrepreneur and poet who lives and writes on Chappaquiddick and in Sarasota, Fla.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.