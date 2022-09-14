Two popular Oak Bluffs restaurants closing

The Cardboard Box and Oyster Bar 02557 of Oak Bluffs will be closing their doors, owners Ben and Erica DeForest announced on Facebook. The last night of operation for the two restaurants will be on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“We’re very grateful to the Island community that supported us,” Ben DeForest told The Times.

DeForest said they felt it was time to shut down the two restaurants. “It was time to make a change, and we did that,” he said. The DeForests will be spending more time with family and friends after the closures. “That’s the exciting part. I’m looking forward to that.”

The announcement listed the various obstacles that came with running three restaurants on Martha’s Vineyard: “the pandemic, the worker/housing shortage, the long quiet winters.” It also said while the DeForests “love the grind” and “thrive off of it,” they felt more balance between business and life was needed.

The DeForests’ third restaurant, the Red Cat Kitchen, will remain in operation. DeForest said the closing restaurants’ buildings will not be put up for sale. Additionally, these closures are not the end for the DeForests’ plans. He said he will be making an announcement in the future, possibly in January, about their “next steps.”

“We’ve got something cooking,” DeForest said, although he did not divulge details about what this might entail.