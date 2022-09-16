Real Estate Confidential: Room to roam on Martha’s Vineyard

1 of 7

When the times demand it, I go back to the introduction to my mother’s favorite poem, “When you can keep your head when all about are losing theirs….” How fortunate we had a clear, cooler day today. A beautiful day for a long walk with Nico, finally a day for a perfect brunch without waiting in a long line, and lots of time to take pride in who and what we are as Vineyarders. Bravo to one and all lending a hand in the current opportunity.

We are so fortunate to have large lots close to conservation and hiking trails to add peace and quiet to a stressful day. Homes with conservation land close by allow more freedom and certainly good access points for swimming, hiking, and biking. Not surprisingly, these homes, although luxurious in their own way, tend to be more casual, possibly post-and-beam, and most are up-Island or on Chappy rather than close to a town center. These homes tend to have more wood and less paint than is common in a down-Island luxury home.

Many of these homes have direct access to hundreds of miles of hiking trails over much of Martha’s Vineyard, and access to the 100 miles of beaches that surround the Island (although I think you have to add Chappy to that number). Each year we get closer and closer to uninterrupted hiking from east to west and north to south, as is already the case on Chappy. I treasure the joy my dog exhibits whenever we show homes on large tracts of land (he is my assistant), and that joy continues as we cross over from private property to those miles of conservation trails.

Located off of beautiful Indian Hill Road, 28 Hillbrook Lane offers the ultimate in privacy with its 20 acres of land. The driveway winds past weathered stone walls and mature trees, and down gently sloped terrain, with all rooms enjoying water views across the open pastures and surrounding treescapes to the Elizabeth Islands. There is a 60’ swimming pool, a jacuzzi, pool house, one-bedroom guest cottage, and tennis court. A second property down a wooded connecting path offers a small pond and a beautifully restored 3-bedroom Cape, built in the 1700’s. Cedar Tree Neck Sanctuary is within a short walking distance, and Cronig’s, a post office, and Conroy Apothecary are a 5-minute drive.

The coveted community of Seven Gates Farm offers nearly 2,000 acres of the Island’s most beautiful, dramatic conservation land, including two miles of walkable beach, two docks, two tennis courts, and extensive trails. The 4,800 sq. ft. home at 48 Forest Road is nestled into the gentle slope of this 6.1-acre parcel. The u-shaped dwelling provides inviting views of a lower pond and Vineyard Sound. This long-standing home with history is eagerly awaiting a new owner to begin this home’s next chapter.

This family compound at 3 Louis Field Way is less than a mile to Edgartown Village, yet feels like otherworldly. The almost 5 acres of land lies at the entrance to picturesque Sweetened Water Farm. The primary home has beautiful views out all windows to the surrounding formal English gardens, pool area, and open fields. The secondary 5-bedroom home features a cathedral ceiling Great room with two stone fireplaces and many unusual features. The driveway entry winds up and over a wildflower-filled field, and the overall setting is really quite hard to duplicate, especially considering all is within walking distance to town.

Pilot Hill Farm comprises 200 acres, half of which is conserved woodlands, beach, fields, and trails. The home at 14 East Sound Lane is sited on a north-facing bluff above 1300 feet of beachfront in Lambert’s Cove. The core of the house has an open floor plan, and the primary suite is set apart unto itself and has a private sitting area. The rest of the bedrooms are in 2 separate pods, and all three structures are wrapped in the most gorgeous gardens. And as any neighbor will tell you, buy your fresh eggs and produce right at the farm.

