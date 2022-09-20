Binging on broccoli

1 of 2

I don’t remember eating much broccoli when I was growing up. My mom, God bless her, didn’t like to cook. She liked to work. When we did have broccoli, it was cooked way too long and came out sort of like green Cream of Wheat. On my own, I advanced to frozen broccoli with the unnaturally orange cheese sauce. It wasn’t until about five years ago that I went full-on crazy with broccoli recipes. Broccoli casseroles, broccoli stir-fry, marinated and grilled broccoli, broccoli in smoothies. I went all in.

This Broccoli, Kale, and Pasta Salad recipe is one of my favorites. I can’t even remember where I found it, but as always, I messed with it a bit. It was supposed to have spinach, but I like kale better so I went with that. I would be able to tell you if it tastes even better the second day, but ours didn’t make it past day one.

Broccoli, Kale, and Pasta Salad

8 oz. pasta

Head of broccoli, cut into florets

8-10 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 cups kale, chopped

¼ cup kalamata olives, chopped

Small bunch of basil, chopped

3 Tbsp. pine nuts

Dressing

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. maple syrup

Whisk the ingredients for the dressing together.

Cook the pasta according to package directions, and when it has just a few minutes to go, drop the broccoli in with the pasta. After three minutes, drain them and run cool water over the pasta and broccoli.

Chop and slice the rest of the ingredients as directed. Mix all of the remaining ingredients with the pasta/broccoli combination and toss everything with the dressing. Enjoy!