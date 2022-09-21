Zachary Edgar Townes

Sara Townes and Zachary Townes of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Zachary Edgar Townes, on Sept. 12, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Zachary weighed 6 pounds, .7 ounces.

Benjamin Dias Carvalho

Jeyse Carvalho and Ramon Carvalho of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Benjamin Dias Carvalho, on Sept. 12, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Benjamin weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Mathias Francino Pereira De Freitas

Carolaine Pereira and Magno Francino Filho announce the birth of a son, Mathias Francino Pereira De Freitas, on Sept. 13, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Mathias weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Thea Jade Penicaud

Zoe and Timothy Penicaud of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Thea Jade Penicaud, on Sept. 14, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Thea weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Huck Spindola deBettencourt

Lianne deBettencourt and Adam deBettencourt of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Huck Spindola deBettencourt, on Sept. 18, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Huck weighed 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces.