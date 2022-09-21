Zachary Edgar Townes
Sara Townes and Zachary Townes of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Zachary Edgar Townes, on Sept. 12, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Zachary weighed 6 pounds, .7 ounces.
Benjamin Dias Carvalho
Jeyse Carvalho and Ramon Carvalho of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Benjamin Dias Carvalho, on Sept. 12, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Benjamin weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
Mathias Francino Pereira De Freitas
Carolaine Pereira and Magno Francino Filho announce the birth of a son, Mathias Francino Pereira De Freitas, on Sept. 13, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Mathias weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Thea Jade Penicaud
Zoe and Timothy Penicaud of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Thea Jade Penicaud, on Sept. 14, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Thea weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
Huck Spindola deBettencourt
Lianne deBettencourt and Adam deBettencourt of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Huck Spindola deBettencourt, on Sept. 18, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Huck weighed 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces.