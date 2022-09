The Chilmark library will host a virtual presentation of the films of legendary film director Alfred Hitchcock on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 pm. Brian Rose, professor emeritus at Fordham University, will discuss the five decades that Hitchcock made his 54 films, including classics like “The 39 Steps,” “Rebecca,” “Notorious,” “Rear Window,” “North by Northwest,” “Vertigo,” and “Psycho.” Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org or call 508-645-3360 for Zoom access.