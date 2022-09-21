See you later, summer

1 of 18

Circuit Avenue was packed with people Saturday as vendors sold food, clothes, and art, and folks of all ages turned out for the 42nd annual Tivoli Day.

Tivoli Day in Oak Bluffs celebrates the end of the hectic summer and welcomes the cooler weather and the more laid-back offseason days — needless to say it was a very popular event. A number of Island musicians played some tunes at the end of Circuit Avenue throughout the event, which ran from 10 am to 6 pm, including Siren Mayhew, Sean McMahon, Phil da Rosa and Friends and others.

TigerHawk Sandwich Co. and Coop de Ville set up booths and were selling some delicious specialty food items, and countless vendors, painters, clothing designers, and more stretched from the top to the bottom of the busy pedestrian thoroughfare.