Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: October 2022

Weekly Zoom Exercise

Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Zoom Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Zoom Passcode: 188397

Phase II Reopening of Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have some programming back in OBCOA, following COVID-19 protocols:

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Fridays 11 am – 3 pm, UFO’s — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Bingo, Wednesday, Oct.19, 2022, 1-3 pm. Limited to 16 participants.

Mah Jongg, Monday, Oct. 3, 17, 24, and 31, 1-3 pm. Limited to 16 participants.

Men’s Cards, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 12, and 26. Limited participation.

Open Enrollment for Supplemental Insurance begins Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7. Please contact Rose for assistance and questions, 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

Oak Bluffs Seniors – Fuel Assistance renewal applications are now being processed, and new applications will be taken beginning Nov. 1. Please contact Rose if you require assistance or have any questions.

We will be participating in Derby Fish Distribution if received, every Friday until Friday, Oct. 14! Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for information.

Stay tuned for upcoming activities!